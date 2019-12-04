UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 09:24 PM

Johnson Says Discussed With Trump Digital Services Tax on IT Groups Paying Low Taxes in UK

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that during his talks with US President Donald Trump he raised the issue of imposing digital services tax on IT companies paying low taxes in the United Kingdom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that during his talks with US President Donald Trump he raised the issue of imposing digital services tax on IT companies paying low taxes in the United Kingdom.

"My view about the digital services tax and my view about this issue broadly is that we do need to be looking at the question of the vast revenues of big digital countries, they are not paying much tax in proportion to huge sales they make in this country, and we need to address that. That's something it all seems being raised with our friends in the US," Johnson said at a press conference on Wednesday following the NATO leaders summit when asked whether he discussed the issue of digital service tax with Trump.

