UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson Says Global Vaccine Summit Should Be Moment Of Unity Against COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 04:29 PM

Johnson Says Global Vaccine Summit Should Be Moment of Unity Against COVID-19

The upcoming vaccine summit should become a moment for the world to come together in response to COVID-19, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The upcoming vaccine summit should become a moment for the world to come together in response to COVID-19, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday.

"Tomorrow I will open the global vaccine summit.

The UK-hosted virtual event will bring together more than 50 countries as well as leaders of private sector organizations and civil society to raise at least $7.4 billion for Gavi, the vaccine alliance. And tomorrow's global vaccine summit should be the moment when the world comes together to unite humanity in the fight against disease," Johnson said at the parliament.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister World Parliament Civil Society Alliance Event Billion

Recent Stories

Over 1300 players to compete in Arab Chess Champio ..

1 minute ago

FIA summons former fast Bowler Shoaib Akhtar for J ..

4 minutes ago

General Secretariat Holds Video Conference with OI ..

4 minutes ago

Consumer optimism among Filipinos in UAE on the ri ..

6 minutes ago

OPEC+ Should Stick to Easing Cuts After July to 7. ..

4 minutes ago

Oil Market Likely to Rebalance by 2022 After COVID ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.