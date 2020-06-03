Johnson Says Global Vaccine Summit Should Be Moment of Unity Against COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The upcoming vaccine summit should become a moment for the world to come together in response to COVID-19, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday.

"Tomorrow I will open the global vaccine summit.

The UK-hosted virtual event will bring together more than 50 countries as well as leaders of private sector organizations and civil society to raise at least $7.4 billion for Gavi, the vaccine alliance. And tomorrow's global vaccine summit should be the moment when the world comes together to unite humanity in the fight against disease," Johnson said at the parliament.