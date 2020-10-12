Johnson Says New Full Coronavirus Lockdown Not Right for UK

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) A new full lockdown over the coronavirus is not the right course for the United Kingdom, despite steep increase in the number of new cases, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday.

"The number of cases has quadrupled in the last three weeks.

There are now more people in hospital with COVID than when we went into lockdown on March 23 and deaths are already rising," the prime minister told the parliament.

Johnson acknowledged that there were demands for a new national lockdown "of indefinite duration."

"I do not believe that would be the right course. We would not only be depriving our children of their education, we would do such damage to our economy, as to erode our long-term ability to fund the NHS and other crucial public services," the prime minister said.