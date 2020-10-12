UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson Says New Full Coronavirus Lockdown Not Right For UK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 08:42 PM

Johnson Says New Full Coronavirus Lockdown Not Right for UK

A new full lockdown over the coronavirus is not the right course for the United Kingdom, despite steep increase in the number of new cases, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) A new full lockdown over the coronavirus is not the right course for the United Kingdom, despite steep increase in the number of new cases, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday.

"The number of cases has quadrupled in the last three weeks.

There are now more people in hospital with COVID than when we went into lockdown on March 23 and deaths are already rising," the prime minister told the parliament.

Johnson acknowledged that there were demands for a new national lockdown "of indefinite duration."

"I do not believe that would be the right course. We would not only be depriving our children of their education, we would do such damage to our economy, as to erode our long-term ability to fund the NHS and other crucial public services," the prime minister said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Parliament United Kingdom March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Russian President explore ways ..

30 minutes ago

Earnest efforts being made to control inflation: U ..

3 minutes ago

Over 150 Talibs Dead as Afghan Forces Launch Count ..

3 minutes ago

Fakhar's 68 help KP outplay Southern Punjab

5 minutes ago

No locust presence reported from any part of count ..

5 minutes ago

Four Killed, Another 3 Injured in Shooting at Bus ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.