Johnson Says New Independence Referendum in Scotland to Continue Political Stagnation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that another independence referendum in Scotland would continue political stagnation, calling for unleashing the United Kingdom's potential in cooperation.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called in December on the UK government to authorize the second independence referendum for Scotland, expressing he belief that the UK early general election, held on December 12, contributed to a "democratic case" for Scotland's independence.

"I cannot agree to any request for a transfer of power that would lead to further independence referendums.

Another independence referendum would continue the political stagnation that Scotland has seen for the last decade, with Scottish schools, hospitals and jobs again left behind because of a campaign to separate the UK. It is time that we all worked to bring the whole of the United Kingdom together and unleash the potential of this great country," Johnson said in his letter for Sturgeon, which the prime minister published on Twitter.