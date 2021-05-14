(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that there is no evidence that the country's COVID-19 vaccines are less effective against severe illnesses from the Indian coronavirus variant.

Johnson mentioned that the UK has detected clusters of the Indian variant in various places across the country, " especially in Bolton, in Blackburn with Darwin.

"

"The good news is that so far we have no evidence to suggest that our vaccines will be less effective in protecting people against severe illness and hospitalization," Johnson said at a press briefing.