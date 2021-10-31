UrduPoint.com

Johnson Says 'Puzzled' Over Letter By Paris Asking For London To Be Punished For Brexit

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 10:30 PM

Johnson Says 'Puzzled' Over Letter by Paris Asking for London to Be Punished for Brexit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he was "puzzled," reading a letter from French Prime Minister Jean Castex, asking for London to be punished for leaving the EU.

Earlier this week, Politico reported, citing a letter by Castex to  European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, that France privately requested Brussels to step up its opposition to London's actions in the ongoing fishing row and show to the public that it is more damaging to leave the EU than to stay.

"On the fishing issue, the position is unchanged and I quill just say this for the record I must, I was puzzled to read a letter from the French prime minister asking for Britain to be punished for leaving the EU and I do not believe that this compatible with the spirit of the letter of the withdraw agreement or the trading cooperation agreement," Johnson told a press conference in the end of the G20 meeting in Rome.

In the beginning of October, Castex called on the European Commission to monitor London's compliance with commitments under the agreement on fishing rights, and did not rule out a revision of bilateral cooperation with London in various areas in case of non-compliance with the agreements.

France threatened to tighten port controls on Wednesday to force its neighbor to allow more French fishing boats into British waters, and arrested a British trawler in Le Havre overnight for catching scallops in its waters without a license. Commenting on the move, Johnson told Sky news that he did not reject the possibility of taking legal action against France.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Threatened France Brussels London Le Havre Rome Reading United Kingdom October Sunday From Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Hospital and Duracell to raise awareness ..

Al Jalila Hospital and Duracell to raise awareness on risks of accidental ingest ..

1 hour ago
 UAE, UK to conduct exercise to toughen border cont ..

UAE, UK to conduct exercise to toughen border controls against illicit finance

2 hours ago
 Emirates Mars Mission launches Mars Data Analysis ..

Emirates Mars Mission launches Mars Data Analysis Competition for UAE students

2 hours ago
 Saeed Al Tayer highlights efforts to transform Dub ..

Saeed Al Tayer highlights efforts to transform Dubai into carbon-neutral economy ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai achieves 61% reduction of government procedu ..

Dubai achieves 61% reduction of government procedures for doing business, surpas ..

2 hours ago
 11th Publishers Conference in Sharjah calls for co ..

11th Publishers Conference in Sharjah calls for collective action and increased ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.