Johnson Says Racism is Problem in UK, Needs to Be Tackled

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The United Kingdom has a racism problem and it needs to be tackled, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"I do think that racism is a problem in the United Kingdom and I believe that it needs to be tackled and it needs to be stamped out," Johnson told parliament.

The media has reported that English football players Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford faced racist attacks on social media after they missed penalties in the UEFA EURO 2020 final.