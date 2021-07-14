UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson Says Racism Is Problem In UK, Needs To Be Tackled

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Johnson Says Racism is Problem in UK, Needs to Be Tackled

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The United Kingdom has a racism problem and it needs to be tackled, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"I do think that racism is a problem in the United Kingdom and I believe that it needs to be tackled and it needs to be stamped out," Johnson told parliament.

The media has reported that English football players Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford faced racist attacks on social media after they missed penalties in the UEFA EURO 2020 final.

Related Topics

Football Prime Minister Parliament Social Media United Kingdom Euro 2020 Media

Recent Stories

Fake story about stolen car lands Karachi SHO in t ..

1 minute ago

Water scarcity emerged as a serious problem: Mian ..

25 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler pardons a number of prisoners ahead of E ..

30 minutes ago

Russia's corona-virus deaths, cases keep rising

28 minutes ago

Oil down over negative data on Chinese oil imports ..

28 minutes ago

Ethiopia's Abiy vows to repel 'enemies' after Tigr ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.