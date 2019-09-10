UrduPoint.com
Johnson Says To Continue Seeking Deal With EU After Bid For Early Elections Fails

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 06:10 AM

Johnson Says to Continue Seeking Deal With EU After Bid for Early Elections Fails

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged on Tuesday after his bid for snap elections once again failed in the parliament to make everything possible to strike a deal with the European Union and reiterated that his government will not ask Brussels for an extension of the withdrawal date.

Earlier in the day, the UK House of Commons has once again rejected the proposal of Johnson to hold early parliamentary elections. The prime minister's bid was supported by 293 lawmakers, while 434 votes were needed for passing. Right after that, the UK parliament was suspended until October 14. 

"I will go to that crucial summit [of the European Council] on October the 17th and no matter how many devices this parliament invents to tie my hands, I will strive to get an agreement in the national interest.

This government will not delay Brexit any further," Johnson said.

Currently, the situation around Brexit has reached a dead end. The country's parliament is opposed to the agreement with the European Union in its current form, but it is also categorically opposed to a no-deal Brexit. The European Union refuses to resume negotiations and revise the agreement, while Johnson insists that the United Kingdom will leave the European Union as scheduled, on October 31, with or without a deal.

