Johnson Says UK Addressing 'Historic Wrong' by Returning Awards to Sacked LGBT Veterans

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has "hugely" welcomed the fact that LGBT veterans who were dismissed based on their sexuality can now reclaim their removed military awards.

Earlier on Tuesday, the UK defence ministry said that LGBT veterans, who were dismissed before 2000, can apply to have their military honors restored.

"Those who serve in our Armed Forces deserve every recognition for their service. It was a very great injustice that this was denied to some members simply because of their sexuality. I hugely welcome the fact we can now address this historic wrong," Johnson tweeted.

In 2000, the country scrapped a ban on LGBT people serving in the armed forces.