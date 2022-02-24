Johnson Says UK, Allies Will Respond Decisively To Russia's Actions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 11:30 AM
LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday following a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the West will respond decisively to Russia's actions.
"I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelenskyy to discuss next steps.
President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively," Johnson tweeted.