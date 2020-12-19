UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson Says UK Cannot Continue With Christmas As Planned, Announces Tier 4 COVID-19 Rules

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 10:29 PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced new tier 4 COVID-19 restrictions in parts of England, including London, due to a spike in cases of coronavirus, which leads to limited Christmas celebrations

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced new tier 4 COVID-19 restrictions in parts of England, including London, due to a spike in cases of coronavirus, which leads to limited Christmas celebrations.

"We will introduce new restrictions in the most affected areas, specifically ... London, the southeast and east of England, which are currently in tier 3.

These areas will enter new tier 4, which will be broadly equivalent to national restrictions which were placed in England in November. That means residents in those areas must stay at home, apart from limited exemptions ... people must work from home if they can ... individuals can only meet one person from another household in outdoor public space. ... We cannot continue with Christmas as planned," Johnson said in an address to the nation.

More Stories From World

