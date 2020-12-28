UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson Says UK, EU Look Forward To Formal Ratification Of Post-Brexit Deal

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 08:33 PM

Johnson Says UK, EU Look Forward to Formal Ratification of Post-Brexit Deal

The United Kingdom and the European Union are looking forward to the formal ratification of the post-Brexit trade deal and joint work on the issues of common interest, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday after holding a conversation with European Council President Charles Michel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) The United Kingdom and the European Union are looking forward to the formal ratification of the post-Brexit trade deal and joint work on the issues of common interest, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday after holding a conversation with European Council President Charles Michel.

"Just spoken with @eucopresident Charles Michel. I welcomed the importance of the UK/EU Agreement as a new starting point for our relationship, between sovereign equals. We looked forward to the formal ratification of the agreement and to working together on shared priorities, such as tackling climate change," Johnson tweeted.

Michel said that the EU and the UK should consider broadening their future cooperation to include pandemics, climate and foreign policy.

"Looking forward to cooperate on COVID, a possible Treaty on pandemics; climate ahead of COP26 and foreign policy issues as allies sharing common values," he tweeted.

London and Brussels clinched a post-Brexit trade deal last Thursday, a week before the transition period was about to expire. It still needs the approval of the European Council, the European Parliament and UK lawmakers.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament European Union Brussels United Kingdom Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid directs to extend tourist visa ..

23 minutes ago

German care home workers given five times vaccine ..

2 minutes ago

Govt working on targeted subsidies to provide chea ..

2 minutes ago

30 more patients tested positive for Covid-19 in H ..

2 minutes ago

Zartaj stresses to resolve political issues in Par ..

2 minutes ago

MNA express grief over Senator Kulsoom demise

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.