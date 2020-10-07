UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson Says UK Government's Approach To COVID-19 Fight Correct Despite Case Rise In Cases

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 05:40 PM

Johnson Says UK Government's Approach to COVID-19 Fight Correct Despite Case Rise in Cases

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that his government's approach to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic remains correct despite coronavirus infections continuing to rise across the United Kingdom.

"The local and regional approach combined with the national measures remains correct," Johnson told lawmakers who quizzed him about the impact of local lockdowns on controlling the spike during the Prime Minister's Questions in Parliament.

According to the Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer, in 19 of the 20 local areas that were put under tougher restrictions over the last two months, infection rates are rising.

"Alas we are also seeing infections rise, and that's why we need a concerted national effort," Johnson replied.

Starmer also questioned the prime minister on the recent glitch that made 16,000 cases go missing from the COVID-19 dashboard, and asked him if he accepts that many lives had been put at risk because of the problem.

In response, Johnson said the technical issue had been fixed and that all 16,000 people had now been contacted and tested again for the novel coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, the United Kingdom has reported 530,542 coronavirus cases and 42,445 COVID-19-related deaths.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament United Kingdom All From Government Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 111,882 COVID-19 ..

12 minutes ago

The Midrange Kings of 2020

27 minutes ago

ERC provides further humanitarian aid to people af ..

42 minutes ago

Kabul Interim Foreign Minister Urges Reduction in ..

4 minutes ago

ECC allows OGRA to issue licenses for RLNG-based C ..

4 minutes ago

Heathrow takes third runway challenge to Supreme C ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.