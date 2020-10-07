LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that his government's approach to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic remains correct despite coronavirus infections continuing to rise across the United Kingdom.

"The local and regional approach combined with the national measures remains correct," Johnson told lawmakers who quizzed him about the impact of local lockdowns on controlling the spike during the Prime Minister's Questions in Parliament.

According to the Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer, in 19 of the 20 local areas that were put under tougher restrictions over the last two months, infection rates are rising.

"Alas we are also seeing infections rise, and that's why we need a concerted national effort," Johnson replied.

Starmer also questioned the prime minister on the recent glitch that made 16,000 cases go missing from the COVID-19 dashboard, and asked him if he accepts that many lives had been put at risk because of the problem.

In response, Johnson said the technical issue had been fixed and that all 16,000 people had now been contacted and tested again for the novel coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, the United Kingdom has reported 530,542 coronavirus cases and 42,445 COVID-19-related deaths.