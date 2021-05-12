MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed on Wednesday concerns over the growing tensions between Israel and Palestine and confirmed London's commitment to the two-state solution.

"I'm deeply concerned by what we're seeing, and everybody is deeply concerned in this House [of Commons] .

.. I think we all want to see urgent de-escalation by both sides ... We continue to believe that a two-state solution is the best way forward," Johnson said in parliament.