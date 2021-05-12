UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson Says UK Gov't 'Deeply Concerned' By Flare-Up Of Tensions Between Israel, Palestine

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Johnson Says UK Gov't 'Deeply Concerned' By Flare-Up of Tensions Between Israel, Palestine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed on Wednesday concerns over the growing tensions between Israel and Palestine and confirmed London's commitment to the two-state solution.

"I'm deeply concerned by what we're seeing, and everybody is deeply concerned in this House [of Commons] .

.. I think we all want to see urgent de-escalation by both sides ... We continue to believe that a two-state solution is the best way forward," Johnson said in parliament.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Palestine Parliament London United Kingdom All Best

Recent Stories

Issue of Palestine is not a matter of any state or ..

20 minutes ago

COAS playing a central role in improving relations ..

22 minutes ago

93,610 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

27 minutes ago

UAE leaders receive greetings on Eid Al Fitr

27 minutes ago

Abhishek Bachchan pays tribute to nurses on Intern ..

27 minutes ago

Pakistani players gain space in recently updated I ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.