Johnson Says UK Looking Forward To 'Brighter Days Ahead' As Easter Comes

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 01:20 PM

Johnson Says UK Looking Forward to 'Brighter Days Ahead' as Easter Comes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an Easter message on Sunday that the country is going to see "brighter days ahead" after a "very tough" pandemic year.

This Sunday, Anglicans and Catholics celebrate Easter. Though churches are open, many Christians will not be able to mark their most important festival in the way that they would like, Johnson noted.

"This has been a very tough 12 months. But, as ever, the arrival of Easter brings with it new hope. And, this year more than ever, it brings the promise of brighter days ahead for us all.

So stay safe, keep following the rules, and have a very happy Easter," he said.

According to the prime minister, British Christians have demonstrated this year that Jesus Christ is "the way, and the truth, and the life" not just today but every day.

He also commended the role of churches that are opening their doors as COVID-19 vaccination centers.

As of Saturday, the UK has reached a milestone of 5 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Over 31 million Britons have received at least one dose.

