Johnson Says UK Should Work With US, Brussels on Constraining Iran in Middle East Region

The United Kingdom should cooperate with Washington and Brussels on constraining Iran to prevent it from making any "mischief" in the region but also engage with young and educated people in the Islamic Republic who want to liaise with the West, Boris Johnson, former UK foreign secretary, said on Friday

"We need to be very very vigilant about Iran and about that government because they are bent on all sorts of mischief in the region, and, actually ... I think it is right for us to work both with the Americans and with our European friends to constrain Iran in the region. But also, think about the Iranian population .

.. This is a young population, ... there are high rates of female literacy, high rates of education, they are very tech-savvy. They actually want to engage with us, and we should find ways of getting over the Mullahs' grip on the society," Johnson said at latest hustings.

Johnson is one of the leading candidates to replace Theresa May as the United Kingdom's prime minister.

In May, London, along with Paris, Berlin and the EU high representative, reiterated their commitment to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal after Tehran said it would reduce its commitments to the pact amid escalating tensions with the United States.