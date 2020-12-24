UrduPoint.com
Johnson Says UK Taking Back Control Over Laws, Destiny After Reaching Trade Deal With EU

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 09:57 PM

Johnson Says UK Taking Back Control Over Laws, Destiny After Reaching Trade Deal With EU

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that the United Kingdom had taken back control over its laws and destiny after reaching a long-awaited and elusive post-Brexit free trade agreement with the European Union

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that the United Kingdom had taken back control over its laws and destiny after reaching a long-awaited and elusive post-Brexit free trade agreement with the European Union.

"We've taken back control of our laws and our destiny," Johnson said at a press briefing from number 10 Downing Street.

