Johnson Says UK Taking Back Control Over Laws, Destiny After Reaching Trade Deal With EU

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that the United Kingdom had taken back control over its laws and destiny after reaching a long-awaited and elusive post-Brexit free trade agreement with the European Union.

"We've taken back control of our laws and our destiny," Johnson said at a press briefing from number 10 Downing Street.