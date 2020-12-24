Johnson Says UK Taking Back Control Over Laws, Destiny After Reaching Trade Deal With EU

- Home
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 09:57 PM
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that the United Kingdom had taken back control over its laws and destiny after reaching a long-awaited and elusive post-Brexit free trade agreement with the European Union
LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that the United Kingdom had taken back control over its laws and destiny after reaching a long-awaited and elusive post-Brexit free trade agreement with the European Union.
"We've taken back control of our laws and our destiny," Johnson said at a press briefing from number 10 Downing Street.