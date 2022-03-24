UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that London will evaluate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request for armor and jets

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that London will evaluate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request for armor and jets.

"We are looking at what we can do to help but I've got to tell you, logistically at the moment it looks very difficult both with armor and with jets. We are very conscious of what he's asking for," Johnson told a press conference.