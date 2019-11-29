The UK will leave the European Union by January 31 if the Conservative Party wins a majority at the upcoming general election, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday, while also claiming that unlike the opposition Labour Party, the Tories had established a "glutinous harmony" on its policy towards Europe

Johnson made these statements during an hour-long appearance on the LBC radio station in which he fielded questions from voters on issues including Brexit, the NHS and the government's slow response to recent victims of flooding in the United Kingdom.

The Conservative Party leader outlined his plans should the Tories win a majority in the general election on December 12.

"If we can get a working majority of any size we would come out as soon as we could, but we would come out at the latest on January 31," Johnson told listeners.

A Conservative majority would allow the prime minister to bring his withdrawal agreement, which passed its second reading in October, back to the House of Commons before Christmas, Johnson added.

The prime minister reiterated that completing Brexit was his number one priority, and that the question of leaving the EU was the most important issue for the majority of British voters.

"The key question of this election is how do we move this country forward, how do we get Brexit done," Johnson stated.

Johnson doubled down on his party's uncompromising desire to leave the European Union. He claimed that the Tories had a "glutinous harmony" in its position toward Europe, and that his withdrawal bill had the support of all 645 Conservative Party candidates standing at the upcoming election. In contrast, Labour's position was a "void," the prime minister claimed.

Recent polls suggest that the prime minister's position is gaining traction with UK voters. The Conservative Party is on course to win a majority of 68 seats at the general election, a YouGov poll which accurately predicted the course of the 2017 election reported yesterday. The Labour Party has been accused of alienating voters by shifting its position on Brexit, due to a protracted struggle between pro-Brexit and pro-Remain factions.