UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson Says UK Working With France To Curb Inflow Of Illegal Migrants By Sea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 08:50 PM

Johnson Says UK Working With France to Curb Inflow of Illegal Migrants by Sea

The United Kingdom has embarked upon a goal to curb the inflow of irregular migrants via the English Channel and is cooperating with France toward that aim, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The United Kingdom has embarked upon a goal to curb the inflow of irregular migrants via the English Channel and is cooperating with France toward that aim, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"We want to stop that, working with the French, make sure that they understand that this isn't a good idea, this is a very bad and stupid and dangerous and criminal thing to do," Johnson said.

While this measure applies to preventing illegal migrants from reaching the UK by sea, Johnson said the government has to take another one to facilitate the departure of illegal migrants once they arrive.

"There is a second thing we've got to do, and that is to look at the legal framework that we have that means that when people do get here, it is very, very difficult then to send them away again, even though blatantly they've come here illegally," Johnson added.

The statement comes hours after an unseaworthy inflatable boat carrying 20 Syrian migrants was intercepted by the coast guard en route to the Kent county coast. According to the UK authorities, more than 4,000 irregular migrants attempted sea passage into the UK in 2020.

According to Times, citing government sources, the UK authorities consider to benchmark Australia's practice of turning migrants boats back right in the sea upon interception in the country's territorial waters. This policy reportedly reduced the number of illegal sea arrivals in Australia from 160 people in 2013 to zero in 2015.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Syria France United Kingdom Criminals 2015 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal launches new direct service ..

26 minutes ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches &#039;Salam Beirut&#039 ..

41 minutes ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

1 hour ago

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi launches all-new ‘Hyperc ..

1 hour ago

SSC discusses joint cooperation with SRTI Park

1 hour ago

Strict implementation of SOPs urged

34 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.