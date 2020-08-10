Johnson Says UK Working With France to Curb Inflow of Illegal Migrants by Sea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The United Kingdom has embarked upon a goal to curb the inflow of irregular migrants via the English Channel and is cooperating with France toward that aim, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"We want to stop that, working with the French, make sure that they understand that this isn't a good idea, this is a very bad and stupid and dangerous and criminal thing to do," Johnson said.

While this measure applies to preventing illegal migrants from reaching the UK by sea, Johnson said the government has to take another one to facilitate the departure of illegal migrants once they arrive.

"There is a second thing we've got to do, and that is to look at the legal framework that we have that means that when people do get here, it is very, very difficult then to send them away again, even though blatantly they've come here illegally," Johnson added.

The statement comes hours after an unseaworthy inflatable boat carrying 20 Syrian migrants was intercepted by the coast guard en route to the Kent county coast. According to the UK authorities, more than 4,000 irregular migrants attempted sea passage into the UK in 2020.

According to Times, citing government sources, the UK authorities consider to benchmark Australia's practice of turning migrants boats back right in the sea upon interception in the country's territorial waters. This policy reportedly reduced the number of illegal sea arrivals in Australia from 160 people in 2013 to zero in 2015.