Johnson Says West Unable to Continue US-Led Mission in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The West was unable to continue the US-led mission in Afghanistan without the US "might", air power and logistics, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"We came up against this hard reality that since 2009 America has deployed 98% of all weapons released from NATO aircraft to Afghanistan.

At the peak of the operation, when there were 132,000 troops on the ground, 90,000 of them were American. The West could not continue this US-led mission, a mission conceived and executed in support and defense of America, without American logistics, without US air power and without American might," Johnson told the parliament.