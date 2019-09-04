UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson Says Will Call Snap Elections If Parliament Votes To Block No-Deal Brexit

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 03:10 AM

Johnson Says Will Call Snap Elections if Parliament Votes to Block No-Deal Brexit

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would call snap elections if lawmakers voted to block a no-deal Brexit, following their vote to seize control of the parliamentary agenda on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, UK lawmakers voted 328 to 301 to take control of Wednesday's parliamentary agenda, signaling a major defeat for Johnson and meaning that they will attempt to block a no-deal Brexit.

Johnson said he saw snap elections as the only solution to the political crisis in the county over Brexit.

Under UK law, if Johnson wants to call a snap elections, he must get support from two-thirds of the parliament.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote United Kingdom Brexit From

Recent Stories

Drone launched by Iranian-backed Houthi militia to ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Liberian FM

3 hours ago

Russia to Provide Evidence to UN Probe on Idlib At ..

3 hours ago

UAE athletes shine in finals of Abu Dhabi Showdown ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish counterpart review lat ..

4 hours ago

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces participation i ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.