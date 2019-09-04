Johnson Says Will Call Snap Elections if Parliament Votes to Block No-Deal Brexit

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would call snap elections if lawmakers voted to block a no-deal Brexit, following their vote to seize control of the parliamentary agenda on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, UK lawmakers voted 328 to 301 to take control of Wednesday's parliamentary agenda, signaling a major defeat for Johnson and meaning that they will attempt to block a no-deal Brexit.

Johnson said he saw snap elections as the only solution to the political crisis in the county over Brexit.

Under UK law, if Johnson wants to call a snap elections, he must get support from two-thirds of the parliament.