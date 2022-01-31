UrduPoint.com

Johnson Says Will Speak To Putin 'as Soon As I Can"

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2022 | 10:35 PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday told lawmakers that he will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as he can amid reports that the phone conversation was canceled

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday told lawmakers that he will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as he can amid reports that the phone conversation was canceled.

The conversation was reportedly canceled after an investigation into a string of parties held at Johnson's official residence in Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown found there were serious "failures of leadership and judgment.

"

According to Reuters, Johnson's spokesperson said that the phone conversion may be postponed to Tuesday.

