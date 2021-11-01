UrduPoint.com

Johnson Says World Has 'One Minute To Midnight' To Fight Climate Change

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 12:57 PM

Johnson Says World Has 'One Minute to Midnight' to Fight Climate Change

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the world has "one minute to midnight" to fight climate change, noting that the time has run out and actions must be taken now

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the world has "one minute to midnight" to fight climate change, noting that the time has run out and actions must be taken now.

World leaders must move from "aspiration to action," Johnson added in conversation with the BBC.

Johnson noted that it is very possible the summit may have an ambitious outcome and called it a "critical" moment.

"I'm not in favor of more coal ... But it is not a decision for me, it is a decision for the planning authorities," the prime minister said, referring to the Cumbria coal mine, which was greatly opposed by environmentalists.

Eliminating coal is UK's biggest goal for the COP26 conference.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) takes place in Glasgow and kickstarted on Sunday. It will last until November 12. Global leaders are set to meet from Monday at the COP26 high-level segment and they are expected to make meaningful commitment to reduce carbon emissions and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees as it was agreed in Paris in 2015.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World United Nations Paris Glasgow United Kingdom May November Sunday 2015 From

Recent Stories

Five challenges facing Japan's PM Kishida

Five challenges facing Japan's PM Kishida

2 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal T-20 Cricket tournament begins at Ni ..

Allama Iqbal T-20 Cricket tournament begins at Niaz Stadium

2 minutes ago
 French President Accuses Australian Prime Minister ..

French President Accuses Australian Prime Minister of Lying Over Submarine Deal

2 minutes ago
 Pine nut price falls to Rs3600 per kg

Pine nut price falls to Rs3600 per kg

2 minutes ago
 Teams start arriving for Tecnotree Intercontinenta ..

Teams start arriving for Tecnotree Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai

14 minutes ago
 Sudan's Top Military Chief Says 1.5 Years Enough F ..

Sudan's Top Military Chief Says 1.5 Years Enough For Country to Prepare For Elec ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.