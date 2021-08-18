Johnson Says World Must Face Reality of Change of Regime in Afghanistan

The world must face the reality of power seizure by the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) in Afghanistan and decide whether to recognize the Taliban based on its actions and choices, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday

"We must face the reality of a change of regime in Afghanistan.

As president of the G7, the UK will work to unite the international community by a clear plan for dealing with this regime in a unified and concerted way ... It would be a mistake for any country to recognize the new regime in Kabul prematurely or bilaterally. Instead, those countries that care about Afghanistan's future should work towards common conditions about the conduct of the new regime for deciding together whether to recognize it ... We will judge this regime based on choices it makes and by its actions rather than by its word," Johnson told the parliament.