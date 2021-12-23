UrduPoint.com

Johnson, Scholz Agree On Importance Of Interaction With Russia On Ukraine - London

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 12:40 AM

Johnson, Scholz Agree on Importance of Interaction With Russia on Ukraine - London

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed on the importance of interaction with Russia for de-escalation in Ukraine, Johnson's office said following a telephone conversation between the leaders.

"The leaders discussed a number of international issues, including the current situation on Ukraine's border.

They agreed on the importance of engaging with Russia to de-escalate the situation and prevent further aggression," the statement says.

Johnson and Scholz decided to work on further deepening and expanding relations between the UK and Germany. They briefed each other about the latest developments related to the omicron strain, and also agreed on the need to resolve the issues caused by the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol as soon as possible.

The Downing Street added that the leaders looked forward to meeting in person at the earliest opportunity.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia German Germany Ireland United Kingdom Border

Recent Stories

Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New ..

Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New Russia-US Summit - Peskov

5 minutes ago
 Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spr ..

Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spreads

5 minutes ago
 Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Act ..

Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Activities

5 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, M ..

Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs

59 minutes ago
 SCC Committee visits more Social Services departme ..

SCC Committee visits more Social Services departments

60 minutes ago
 Spain to require face masks outdoors again: govt

Spain to require face masks outdoors again: govt

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.