Johnson, Scholz Agree on Importance of Interaction With Russia on Ukraine - London

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed on the importance of interaction with Russia for de-escalation in Ukraine, Johnson's office said following a telephone conversation between the leaders.

"The leaders discussed a number of international issues, including the current situation on Ukraine's border.

They agreed on the importance of engaging with Russia to de-escalate the situation and prevent further aggression," the statement says.

Johnson and Scholz decided to work on further deepening and expanding relations between the UK and Germany. They briefed each other about the latest developments related to the omicron strain, and also agreed on the need to resolve the issues caused by the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol as soon as possible.

The Downing Street added that the leaders looked forward to meeting in person at the earliest opportunity.