Johnson, Scholz Discuss Ukraine, Agree Dialogue With Russia Necessary - Downing Street

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Friday and agreed that dialogue with Russia is necessary, Downing Street said.

"The leaders agreed on the importance of dialogue with Russia. They resolved to use all diplomatic channels available to bring an end to the current tensions," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.

In addition, Johnson and Scholz said that it is necessary to send Russia a "clear and consistent message to Russia, including on the repercussions of a further Russian invasion of Ukraine."

"They agreed to continue working together and with other international partners on a comprehensive package of sanctions. The Prime Minister stressed that those sanctions should be ready to come into force immediately in the event of further Russian incursion into Ukraine," the spokesperson added.