(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he sought a quick and thorough investigation into former Prime Minister David Cameron's lobbying of the current government on behalf of the now collapsed financial firm Greensill Capital.

The probe was announced on Monday in the wake of calls for an independent review after media reported that the ex-government head had contacted serving ministers and government officials, including Health Secretary Matt Hancock, to lobby on behalf of Australian banker and financier Lex Greensill, leading the financial firm. Johnson appointed legal expert Nigel Boardman to lead the review.

"I have asked Nigel Boardman to have a look at this whole issue of supply chain, finance, and given him pretty much carte blanche to ask anybody whatever he needs to find out. I would like it to be quickly, but I want him to have the maximum possible access so we can all understand exactly what has happened," Johnson said during a televised interview.

The prime minister added that the result of the probe, expected in late June, would be presented to parliament in due course.

Cameron, in his turn, agreed in a statement on Sunday that "communications with government need to be done through only the most formal of channels."

Commenting on the matter, UK Labour lawmaker Andrew Adonis slammed the investigation as "not independent," noting it is conducted by a government non-executive director appointed by the prime minister.

"Boris Johnson holding an inquiry into David Cameron's improper conduct is like Al Capone investigating corruption in the Chicago police force," Adonis added.

Greensill was an adviser to Cameron during his office as prime minister from 2010 to 2016. After stepping down from the post, the UK politician, in turn, became an adviser to the financier's firm, which filed for insolvency earlier this month.