UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson Seeks Thorough Investigation Into Ex-UK Prime Minister Cameron's Lobbying

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 06:20 PM

Johnson Seeks Thorough Investigation Into Ex-UK Prime Minister Cameron's Lobbying

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he sought a quick and thorough investigation into former Prime Minister David Cameron's lobbying of the current government on behalf of the now collapsed financial firm Greensill Capital.

The probe was announced on Monday in the wake of calls for an independent review after media reported that the ex-government head had contacted serving ministers and government officials, including Health Secretary Matt Hancock, to lobby on behalf of Australian banker and financier Lex Greensill, leading the financial firm. Johnson appointed legal expert Nigel Boardman to lead the review.

"I have asked Nigel Boardman to have a look at this whole issue of supply chain, finance, and given him pretty much carte blanche to ask anybody whatever he needs to find out. I would like it to be quickly, but I want him to have the maximum possible access so we can all understand exactly what has happened," Johnson said during a televised interview.

The prime minister added that the result of the probe, expected in late June, would be presented to parliament in due course.

Cameron, in his turn, agreed in a statement on Sunday that "communications with government need to be done through only the most formal of channels."

Commenting on the matter, UK Labour lawmaker Andrew Adonis slammed the investigation as "not independent," noting it is conducted by a government non-executive director appointed by the prime minister.

"Boris Johnson holding an inquiry into David Cameron's improper conduct is like Al Capone investigating corruption in the Chicago police force," Adonis added.

Greensill was an adviser to Cameron during his office as prime minister from 2010 to 2016. After stepping down from the post, the UK politician, in turn, became an adviser to the financier's firm, which filed for insolvency earlier this month.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Police Parliament Lead Hancock Chicago United Kingdom David Cameron June Sunday 2016 Post Media All From Government Labour

Recent Stories

Vivo Pakistan Announces Contactless Customer Suppo ..

17 seconds ago

UAE, Sudan explore boosting economic cooperation

33 minutes ago

Pakistan, Germany to boost bilateral economic ties ..

47 minutes ago

Indonesia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to be co ..

48 minutes ago

Ira Khan takes Kickboxing lessons from her boyfrie ..

1 hour ago

118,805 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.