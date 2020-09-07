UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson Sets October 15 As Deadline For UK, EU To Negotiate Post-Brexit Trade Deal

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 05:00 AM

Johnson Sets October 15 as Deadline for UK, EU to Negotiate Post-Brexit Trade Deal

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The United Kingdom and the European Union have until October 15 to agree on terms of a free trade agreement after Brexit, otherwise both parties better abandon the talks and "move on," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to say on Monday, according to a transcript released by his office.

"The EU have been very clear about the timetable. I am too. There needs to be an agreement with our European friends by the time of the European Council on 15 October if it's going to be in force by the end of the year. So there is no sense in thinking about timelines that go beyond that point. If we can't agree by then, then I do not see that there will be a free trade agreement between us, and we should both accept that and move on," Johnson will say.

According to the transcript, London and Brussels have now reached "the final phase" of negotiations.

In the case if talks fail, the UK and the EU will to trade under a model that the bloc has with Australia, which Johnson says will be "a good outcome" for the UK.

"We will of course always be ready to talk to our EU friends even in these circumstances. We will be ready to find sensible accommodations on practical issues such as flights, lorry transport, or scientific cooperation, if the EU wants to do that. Our door will never be closed and we will trade as friends and partners - but without a free trade agreement," Johnson will say.

The prime minister stresses, however, that a "standard free trade agreement" remains a preference for London and that he "will be delighted" if the EU is ready to "rethink their current position and agree."

"But we cannot and will not compromise on the fundamentals of what it means to be an independent country to get it," Johnson will add.

The UK withdrew from the EU on January 31. The two have agreed to a transition period until December 31 to negotiate the bilateral trade terms post-Brexit. The items they so far disagree on are regulations on fisheries and state aid.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia European Union Brussels London United Kingdom Brexit January October December From Agreement

Recent Stories

Over 57,000 UAE citizens working for federal gover ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Innovation Centre organises 5-day virtual ..

6 hours ago

UAE among the first countries in region to priorit ..

7 hours ago

Young Emiratis capable of presenting UAE culture t ..

7 hours ago

Dubai Electronic Security Center&#039;s patent for ..

7 hours ago

Pittsburgh to host inaugural GMIS America in 2021

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.