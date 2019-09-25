Johnson Should Resign After UK Court Found Prorogation Unlawful - Welsh Lawmaker

The recent ruling of the UK Supreme Court that stated that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament was unlawful proves that he has lost credibility and should resign, Neil McEvoy, a member of the National Assembly for Wales, the country's devolved legislature, told Sputnik on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, the country's highest court unanimously agreed that Johnson broke the law when he announced the suspension of the parliament for five weeks � the so-called prorogation � and that decision was voided as a result. Johnson's move, meant to reduce chances for the legislature to stop a no-deal Brexit, has provoked a huge backlash in the country.

"Boris Johnson should go. I think since he's lost every vote in Parliament and the courts have now ruled against him, he's a prime minister without credibility and he's reducing democracy in Westminster to the point of farce," McEvoy said.

If Johnson is unwilling to resign, he should be removed, the parliamentarian added.

The whole political crisis proves that Wales and Scotland need sovereign parliaments and should govern themselves, because the elite in Westminster are not fit for it, he stressed.

"We've seen a huge reaction already. There was an opinion poll out last week and support [for Welsh independence] has quadrupled in less than 12 months. People are also supporting independence with their feet by marching in the thousands across Wales. People want something better. A better future for our children, our grandchildren and ourselves. To get that we need a sovereign Parliament," McEvoy explained.

Brexit has already been postponed several times amid the failure of London to internally negotiate the divorce terms and is now scheduled to take place on October 31. Johnson asked Queen Elizabeth II to suspend the parliament until October 14 in late August in an attempt make the deadline, with or without a deal.