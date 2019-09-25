UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson Should Resign After UK Court Found Prorogation Unlawful - Welsh Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:20 AM

Johnson Should Resign After UK Court Found Prorogation Unlawful - Welsh Lawmaker

The recent ruling of the UK Supreme Court that stated that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament was unlawful proves that he has lost credibility and should resign, Neil McEvoy, a member of the National Assembly for Wales, the country's devolved legislature, told Sputnik on Tuesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The recent ruling of the UK Supreme Court that stated that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament was unlawful proves that he has lost credibility and should resign, Neil McEvoy, a member of the National Assembly for Wales, the country's devolved legislature, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the country's highest court unanimously agreed that Johnson broke the law when he announced the suspension of the parliament for five weeks � the so-called prorogation � and that decision was voided as a result. Johnson's move, meant to reduce chances for the legislature to stop a no-deal Brexit, has provoked a huge backlash in the country.

"Boris Johnson should go. I think since he's lost every vote in Parliament and the courts have now ruled against him, he's a prime minister without credibility and he's reducing democracy in Westminster to the point of farce," McEvoy said.

If Johnson is unwilling to resign, he should be removed, the parliamentarian added.

The whole political crisis proves that Wales and Scotland need sovereign parliaments and should govern themselves, because the elite in Westminster are not fit for it, he stressed.

"We've seen a huge reaction already. There was an opinion poll out last week and support [for Welsh independence] has quadrupled in less than 12 months. People are also supporting independence with their feet by marching in the thousands across Wales. People want something better. A better future for our children, our grandchildren and ourselves. To get that we need a sovereign Parliament," McEvoy explained.

Brexit has already been postponed several times amid the failure of London to internally negotiate the divorce terms and is now scheduled to take place on October 31. Johnson asked Queen Elizabeth II to suspend the parliament until October 14 in late August in an attempt make the deadline, with or without a deal.

Related Topics

UK National Assembly Prime Minister Supreme Court Parliament Democracy Vote Divorce London Independence Wales Brexit August October Court

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

7 minutes ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

21 minutes ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

37 minutes ago

Al Qubaisi meets with Emirati students in Kazakh u ..

52 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Salem meets Sharjah Self-Defence Spor ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima calls on social institutions to uni ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.