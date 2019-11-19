Johnson Slams Corbyn for 'Ducking' Brexit-Linked Questions Before Pre-Election Debates

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who also leads the Conservative party, criticized on Tuesday his rival, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn for "ducking" questions related to the country's withdrawal from the European Union

A debate on ITV between Johnson and Corbyn is scheduled to be held later in the day.

"The public have a right to know where the two candidates for prime minister stand on the big questions facing the country at this election. So far in this campaign, you have ducked those questions." Johnson said, speaking about Brexit.

He also asked Corbyn several questions, mainly on Brexit-related issues.

The UK is gearing up for a snap general election on December 12, called by the ruling Conservatives to end uncertainty around the terms of the nation's exit from the European Union, possibly by the end of next January.

The Labour has promised to "get Brexit sorted by giving people the final say." It said this would not be a re-run of the 2016 referendum. Instead voters will be asked to choose between leaving with a "sensible deal" and remaining in the EU.