UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson Slams EU's Attempt To Override N.Ireland Protocol By Reinstating Vaccine Controls

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 08:00 PM

Johnson Slams EU's Attempt to Override N.Ireland Protocol by Reinstating Vaccine Controls

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday accused the European Union of appearing to "cast doubt" on the 1998 Good Friday Agreement following Brussels' attempt to temporarily reinstate a hard border in Northern Ireland as part of a new vaccine transparency scheme.

Last week, the European Union said it would temporarily arrange Irish border checks for COVID-19 vaccines by triggering article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol, which was part of the Brexit deal. The intent was to prevent Northern Ireland from becoming a "back door" for EU vaccines into the United Kingdom. Brussels quickly backed up after running into criticism both in London and Dublin

"I certainly agree ... that it was most regrettable that the EU should seem to cast doubt on the Good Friday agreement, the principles of the peace process, by seeming to call for a border across the island of Ireland," Johnson told parliament.

The vaccination campaign in the UK moves much faster than in the EU. Despite invested millions, the EU receives much fewer doses than contracted and at a much slower pace.

Last Friday, the European Commission obligated European-based vaccine producers to obtain authorization before exporting to third countries in a bid to balance the supplies.

Reinstating border controls in Northern Ireland would effectively make it an export territory for the EU and make the vaccine supplies traceable. Ireland has enjoyed a free flow of goods, services and people between its north and south since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament European Union Brussels London Dublin Ireland United Kingdom Brexit Border From Agreement Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host International Defence Conference ..

18 minutes ago

UAE Ministry of Health takes part in G20 Italyâ€™s ..

1 hour ago

International Day of Human Fraternity aims to prom ..

2 hours ago

President Khalifa renews country&#039;s commitment ..

2 hours ago

Touristsâ€™ festivities reach climax at snow-clad ..

2 hours ago

Aamir Khan leaves cell phoneâ€™ use to focus his p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.