MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday accused the European Union of appearing to "cast doubt" on the 1998 Good Friday Agreement following Brussels' attempt to temporarily reinstate a hard border in Northern Ireland as part of a new vaccine transparency scheme.

Last week, the European Union said it would temporarily arrange Irish border checks for COVID-19 vaccines by triggering article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol, which was part of the Brexit deal. The intent was to prevent Northern Ireland from becoming a "back door" for EU vaccines into the United Kingdom. Brussels quickly backed up after running into criticism both in London and Dublin.

"I certainly agree ... that it was most regrettable that the EU should seem to cast doubt on the Good Friday agreement, the principles of the peace process, by seeming to call for a border across the island of Ireland," Johnson told parliament.

The vaccination campaign in the UK moves much faster than in the EU. Despite invested millions, the EU receives much fewer doses than contracted and at a much slower pace.

Last Friday, the European Commission obligated European-based vaccine producers to obtain authorization before exporting to third countries in a bid to balance the supplies.

Reinstating border controls in Northern Ireland would effectively make it an export territory for the EU and make the vaccine supplies traceable. Ireland has enjoyed a free flow of goods, services and people between its north and south since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.