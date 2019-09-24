Johnson Slams Top UK Court Ruling on Parliament Suspension

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday that the Supreme Court's ruling against his decision to suspend the parliament for five weeks was wrong

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday that the Supreme Court 's ruling against his decision to suspend the parliament for five weeks was wrong.

The country's highest court unanimously agreed Johnson broke the law when he announced the suspension � the so-called prorogation � and that decision was voided as a result.

"I strongly disagree with this decision of the Supreme Court. I have the upmost respect for our judiciary. I don't think this was the right decision. I think that the prorogation has been used for centuries without this kind of challenge," Johnson told television reporters in New York.

He accused the opposition and rebels in the ruling Tory party of trying to prevent his country from leaving the European Union on October 31, reiterating that Brexit would happen "come what may.

"There are a lot of people who want to frustrate Brexit. There are a lot of people who basically want to stop this country coming out of the EU. And we have a parliament that is unable to be prorogued, does not want an election, and I think it's time we took things forward," he said.

The historic ruling came as a humiliating blow to the prime minister, prompting calls for his resignation, after Justice Brenda Hale said the suspension stopped the parliament from carrying out its duties. Johnson argued he had shut the legislature to prepare a new session.