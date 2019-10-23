UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 07:10 PM

Johnson Still Believes Withdrawing From EU by October 31 Serves UK's 'Best Interests'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) It would serve London's "best interests" to withdraw from the European Union by October 31, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, after the parliament rejected a tight schedule on the Brexit deal.

The House of Commons passed on Tuesday Johnson's withdrawal bill by a 329-299 vote, allowing it to move to the next phase of debates, but then rejected the three-day deadline for debating bill by a 322-308 vote. Johnson was therefore forced to pause the debate.

"I think it would still be very much in the best interests of this country and of democracy to get Brexit done by October 31. I will wait to see what our EU friends and partners say in response both to the request for the delay from the parliament and also to the insistence by the parliament that they want a delay.

I don't think that people of this country want a delay, I don't want a delay, I intend to press on, but I have to see what our EU friends decide," Johnson told the parliament.

European Council President Donald Tusk said on Tuesday, after the parliament's vote, that he would recommend that EU leaders give the UK a Brexit delay in order to avoid the no-deal scenario.

Meanwhile, Johnson requested the EU last week to postpone Brexit until January 31, 2020, as he was forced to do it under the Benn Act. However, he added a personal note, stressing that he personally was against the extension.

