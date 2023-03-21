UrduPoint.com

Johnson Submits Partygate Document Full Of Errors, But No Proof Of Innocence - Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 11:25 PM

Johnson Submits Partygate Document Full of Errors, But No Proof of Innocence - Committee

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson submitted a document to the parliament's Committee of Privileges containing many errors and typos, but no new evidence of his innocence in the case of parties at Downing 10 during COVID-19 lockdowns ahead of Wednesday hearing, the committee said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson submitted a document to the parliament's Committee of Privileges containing many errors and typos, but no new evidence of his innocence in the case of parties at Downing 10 during COVID-19 lockdowns ahead of Wednesday hearing, the committee said on Tuesday.

"The Committee initially received the written evidence from Mr Johnson on Monday afternoon at 2.32pm (14:32 GMT) in unredacted form. The evidence submitted had a number of errors and typos, and, a final corrected version was not submitted to the Privileges Committee until 8.02 am this morning," the committee said in a statement, noting that the document contains no new documentary evidence.

In late June 2022, the Committee of Privileges said it was looking for witnesses and evidence to help establish whether Johnson had misled the parliament over parties at Downing 10 during COVID-19 lockdowns while he was in office.

On March 3, the committee published a preliminary report detailing such cases.

Johnson may be suspended from the House of Commons for 10 days if it is proven that he misled the parliament. The suspension could serve as a justification for filing a petition to withdraw his parliamentary mandate.

The scandal erupted after it surfaced that several social gatherings had been held at Johnson's offices throughout 2020 and 2021, flouting COVID-19 social distancing rules. The situation was aggravated by the reports that two more parties were held on April 16, 2021 on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral, when the UK still maintained COVID-19 restrictions and was in national mourning. Johnson later apologized and said he had paid the fine issued by the Metropolitan Police.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister Police Scandal Parliament Fine United Kingdom March April May June 2020 From

Recent Stories

Russia, China Concerned About Japan's Plans to Dum ..

Russia, China Concerned About Japan's Plans to Dump Water From Fukushima NPP - S ..

5 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to realize dream of educated, de ..

Govt taking steps to realize dream of educated, developed Balochistan: Governor ..

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner chair meeting to review arrangements ..

Commissioner chair meeting to review arrangements of Ramazan

5 minutes ago
 Humaid Al Nuaimi opens Raqib Mosque in Ajman

Humaid Al Nuaimi opens Raqib Mosque in Ajman

16 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches “04” unified inte ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches “04” unified interactive platform to link Dubai ..

16 minutes ago
 TikTok Trackers Found on Over 2 Dozen US State Gov ..

TikTok Trackers Found on Over 2 Dozen US State Government Websites - Reports

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.