Johnson, Sunak Hold Fruitless Talks Amid UK Conservative Party Leadership Race - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2022 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) Top contenders for the UK Conservative Party leadership and prime minister's role, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, had an 11-hour negotiation but did not make any deals, British media reported on Sunday.

The talk took place on Saturday, and Johnson told his supporters that it did not lead to any deal, The Telegraph said.

Sunak officially announced on Sunday that he would be running as a candidate. Johnson has yet to announce his bid, though according to reports, he has been collecting votes of Conservative lawmakers and secured the 100 minimum necessary to run.

The outgoing UK Prime Minister Liz Truss became the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history. She will remain in office until her successor is elected. The Conservative Party will hold an online vote to pick its new leader and next prime minister from October 24-28.

