Johnson Tells Macron UK Will Explore 'Every Avenue' To Reach Post-Brexit Deal With EU

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 07:54 PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told France's President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday that the United Kingdom is committed to explore "every avenue" to reach a post-Brexit agreement with the European Union, but also prepared for a no-deal scenario

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told France's President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday that the United Kingdom is committed to explore "every avenue" to reach a post-Brexit agreement with the European Union, but also prepared for a no-deal scenario.

"He confirmed the UK's commitment to exploring every avenue to reach an agreement. He underlined that a deal was better for both sides, but also that the UK was prepared to end the transition period on Australia-style terms if an agreement could not be found," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Johnson, who has set October 15 as the dateline to reach a trade deal with the European block, also told Macron that progress must be made in the coming days to bridge the significant gaps in the areas of fisheries and the level playing field, according to the readout of the phone conversation.

Fishing quotas, the so-called level playing field � the set of common rules and standards designed to prevent businesses in one country from undercutting their rivals in other countries � and governance have become the sticking points in the post-Brexit negotiations.

The UK prime minister and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had instructed their chief negotiators David Frost and Michel Barnier, respectively, on October 3, "to work intensively" to try to bridge gaps preventing both sides from reaching a post-Brexit trade agreement.

The UK left the EU in January but remains under the current EU trade terms. However, if no trade deal is secured before the transition period expires on December 31, the World Trade Organization's rules for both parties will come into effect starting 2021, including customs tariffs and full border checks for UK goods entering the EU.

