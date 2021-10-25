UrduPoint.com

Johnson Tells Putin Current Relations With Russian Not What UK Would Like - Downing Street

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 09:10 PM

Johnson Tells Putin Current Relations With Russian Not What UK Would Like - Downing Street

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Russian President Vladimir Putin during the two leaders' phone call that relations with Moscow were now not what London would like to have, the Downing Street said in a statement.

"The Prime Minister was clear that the UK's current relationship with Russia is not the one we want. He said significant bilateral difficulties remain, including the poisonings in Salisbury in 2018. The Prime Minister also underscored the importance of Ukrainian sovereignty," it said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia London Vladimir Putin Salisbury United Kingdom 2018

Recent Stories

Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challen ..

Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

10 minutes ago
 White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover ..

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover in Sudan, Calls for Release of ..

1 hour ago
 Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to ..

Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to get success

1 hour ago
 Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last tw ..

Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last two weeks

1 hour ago
 Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on r ..

Prime Minister felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-election as Uzbek president

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.