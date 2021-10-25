Johnson Tells Putin Current Relations With Russian Not What UK Would Like - Downing Street

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Russian President Vladimir Putin during the two leaders' phone call that relations with Moscow were now not what London would like to have, the Downing Street said in a statement.

"The Prime Minister was clear that the UK's current relationship with Russia is not the one we want. He said significant bilateral difficulties remain, including the poisonings in Salisbury in 2018. The Prime Minister also underscored the importance of Ukrainian sovereignty," it said.