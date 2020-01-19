(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Russian President Vladimir Putin that London's position on the incident in Salisbury had not changed, the office of the prime minister said Sunday.

"The Prime Minister met President Putin in the margins of the Berlin Conference on Libya.

He was clear there had been no change in the UK's position on Salisbury, which was a reckless use of chemical weapons and a brazen attempt to murder innocent people on UK soil. He said that such an attack must not be repeated," the 10 Downing Street statement read.

Johnson remarked that both the UK and Russia "had a responsibility to address issues of international security including Libya, Syria, Iraq and Iran."

Moscow has strongly refuted all allegations of its involvement in the poisoning attempt on ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, found unconscious in Salisbury in March 2018.