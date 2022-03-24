UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday that the leaders of NATO and G7 will try to give the Ukrainian leader maximum edge in the peace talks with Russia, the prime minister's office said.

"The Prime Minister set out his intention to use tomorrow's G7 and NATO meetings to increase the pressure on Vladimir Putin's regime and work with partners to substantively increase defensive lethal aid to Ukraine.

Leaders would look to address Ukraine's requests and ensure President Zelenskyy is in the strongest possible position in ongoing peace talks," the office said in a statement.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

