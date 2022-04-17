Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending Military Aid to Ukraine - Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday that London would continue providing military aid to Kiev, the prime minister's office said.

"The Prime Minister updated President Zelenskyy on new sanctions from the UK that came into force last week, and said the UK would continue to provide the means for Ukraine to defend itself, including armoured vehicles in the coming days," the office said in a statement.

Johnson also said that he would continue to work closely with allies and partners to make sure that Ukraine could defend itself in the coming weeks and months.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian troops. In response, the West and its allies rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.