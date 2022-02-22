Johnson Threatens Russia With Severe Economic Sanctions in Light of LPR, DPR Recognition

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday threatened Russia with sanctions that will affect the country's economic interests in the most severe way in light of Moscow's move to recognize the independence of the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics (LPR and DPR).

"We will immediately institute a package of economic sanctions ... targeting Russian economic interests as hard as we can," Johnson told the Sky news broadcaster after he chaired an emergency cabinet meeting to address the situation around Ukraine.