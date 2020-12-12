UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson To Announce End Of UK´s Support To Fossil Fuel Sector Overseas

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 03:40 AM

Johnson to Announce End of UK´s Support to Fossil Fuel Sector Overseas

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The United Kingdom will stop funding and promoting fossil fuel projects overseas as part of the country´s transition to low-carbon energy to tackle climate change, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce, as he opens the Climate Ambition Summit on Saturday.

"Today's announcement will expedite the shift to supporting green technology and renewable energy, creating jobs across the UK and driving international growth in the industry," Johnson´s office said in a statement.

The policy will be implemented after a short period of consultation and is intended to come into force as soon as possible, and before the climate summit known as COP23, to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in November, 2021.

The UK Prime Minister pledged last week that the UK will cut greenhouse gas emissions by 68 percent by 2030, as part of a "green industrial revolution" that will include a ban on the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars by 2030 and will boost state and private investment in offshore wind power.

"By taking ambitious and decisive action today, we will create the jobs of the future, drive the recovery from coronavirus and protect our beautiful planet for generations to come," Johnson said, ahead of Saturday´s climate ambition summit.

According to the UK government, at least 75 world leaders, "from Justin Trudeau to Narendra Modi and Pope Francis," are expected to attend the event, which is co-sponsored by the UN, the UK and France.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology United Nations Narendra Modi France Sale Glasgow United Kingdom Justin Trudeau November Gas Event From Government Industry Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Zayed bin ..

5 hours ago

WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Ag ..

5 hours ago

ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investiga ..

5 hours ago

WHO Committees to Review Pfizer Vaccine Dossier in ..

5 hours ago

New political parties to emerge after resignation ..

5 hours ago

Implementation of 13 articles of Constitution esse ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.