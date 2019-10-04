Johnson to Ask EU to Delay Brexit If No Withdrawal Deal Is Secured by October 19- Document

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will ask the European Union for a Brexit delay if no withdrawal agreement is secured by October 19, according to governmental documents submitted to a Scottish court.

"In the event that neither of the conditions set out in section 1(1) and (2) is satisfied, he will send a letter in the form set out in the schedule by no later that 19 October 2019," the document, which barrister Jolyon Maugham posted on Twitter, read.

Maugham represents a group of people opposing the so-called hard Brexit. They seek making Johnson, who has recently said that the UK will withdraw from the bloc on October 31 "come what may", abide with the new law, under which he should ask for a three-month Brexit extension if no deal is agreed by October 19.

Johnson's office is not commenting on the situation, stressing that the proceeding continues.