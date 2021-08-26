UrduPoint.com

Johnson To Chair Emergency Response Meeting After Blasts Outside Kabul Airport - Reports

Johnson to Chair Emergency Response Meeting After Blasts Outside Kabul Airport - Reports

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a government crisis response meeting later on Thursday after two explosions near Kabul airport killed at least a dozen people and wounded around 50 others, Sky News reported

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a government crisis response meeting later on Thursday after two explosions near Kabul airport killed at least a dozen people and wounded around 50 others, Sky news reported.

The UK Ministry of Defense informed via Twitter that there have been no reported UK military or government casualties as a result of the incident.

"UK forces are working closely with our partners to provide security and medical assistance," the ministry added.

Earlier in the day, the Pentagon confirmed two explosions took place in Kabul - the first one at the Abbey gate of the airport and another one near a hotel used by the US as a gathering area for evacuee civilians. At least 12 people were killed and 48 more injured as a result of the explosions, a source in an emergency hospital in the Afghan capital told Sputnik.

