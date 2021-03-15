Johnson to Discuss Sarah Everald Murder at Monday Meeting With Crime, Justice Taskforce

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a meeting with law enforcement representatives on Monday to discuss steps to protect women and girls in the wake of the Sarah Everard murder.

"Tomorrow I will chair a meeting of the Government's Crime and Justice Taskforce to look at what further action we need to take to protect women and ensure our streets are safe," Johnson said on Sunday, as quoted in a Downing Street release.

Johnson said he had already spoken with the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Cressida Dick, and Home Secretary Priti Patel. The Monday meeting will be attended by British ministers, senior police officers and representatives from the Crown Prosecution Service.

"The death of Sarah Everard must unite us in determination to drive out violence against women and girls and make every part of the criminal justice system work to protect and defend them," the prime minister said.

Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, disappeared on the evening of March 3. Her body was found hidden in a builder's bag in a woodland area in Ashford, Kent on Wednesday.

Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, was charged with the murder and kidnap of the woman and appeared in court on Saturday morning.

Later on Saturday, a vigil was held in London to commemorate Sarah Everard and call for changes that would keep other women safe. Police refused to issue a permit for the vigil. Officers told the crowd to disperse and started threatening to arrest those refusing to comply, even though the gathering was peaceful and attendees were following COVID-19 safety guidelines.

After violent confrontations broke out at least one woman was handcuffed and taken away. Patel and London Mayor Sadiq Khan both said they were waiting for an explanation from the Metropolitan Police.