Johnson to Discuss Ukraine With Polish, German Leaders, Calling For More Sanctions

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish President Andrzej Duda in London this week to discuss the situation in Ukraine, Downing Street informs.

According to the British government, as a NATO member, the United Kingdom will continue supporting Kiev. Downing Street said that Johnson has named his international affairs adviser and deputy national security adviser David Quarrey as the UK's new permanent representative to NATO.

The Times said on Monday that Scholz is expected to meet with Johnson in London on Friday and that the prime minister is expected to urge the German chancellor to boost anti-Russia sanctions and to intensify diplomatic, economic and military pressure on Russia.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.