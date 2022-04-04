UrduPoint.com

Johnson To Discuss Ukraine With Polish, German Leaders, Calling For More Sanctions

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2022 | 07:00 AM

Johnson to Discuss Ukraine With Polish, German Leaders, Calling For More Sanctions

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish President Andrzej Duda in London this week to discuss the situation in Ukraine, Downing Street informs.

According to the British government, as a NATO member, the United Kingdom will continue supporting Kiev. Downing Street said that Johnson has named his international affairs adviser and deputy national security adviser David Quarrey as the UK's new permanent representative to NATO.

The Times said on Monday that Scholz is expected to meet with Johnson in London on Friday and that the prime minister is expected to urge the German chancellor to boost anti-Russia sanctions and to intensify diplomatic, economic and military pressure on Russia.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia German London David Luhansk Donetsk Kiev United Kingdom February Government

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume sess ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

19 hours ago
 Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sar ..

Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sarwar

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

22 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

22 hours ago
 Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

1 day ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.