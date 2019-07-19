Johnson to Do 'Great Job' As UK Prime Minister - Trump

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Donald Trump said Friday that Boris Johnson would do "a great job" as prime minister of the United Kingdom

"He is going to do a great job," Trump said.

Trump said he spoke with Johnson on Thursday, adding that he thinks he will have a "great relationship" with the British politician.

Johnson is widely seen as the front-runner in the UK's contest to become the next prime minister.

Prime Minister Theresa May resigned as Conservative Party leader, effective on June 7, following her failure to achieve consensus in parliament on the country's withdrawal from the European Union.

She has said she will also resign as prime minister once her party chooses a new leader.

The Conservative party will on July 23 announce the results of its election for a new leader, who will automatically become the country's next prime minister.

The pool of candidates running for party leader has been narrowed down from 10 candidates to Johnson and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.