UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson To Do 'Great Job' As UK Prime Minister - Trump

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 11:17 PM

Johnson to Do 'Great Job' As UK Prime Minister - Trump

US President Donald Trump said Friday that Boris Johnson would do "a great job" as prime minister of the United Kingdom

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump said Friday that Boris Johnson would do "a great job" as prime minister of the United Kingdom.

"He is going to do a great job," Trump said.

Trump said he spoke with Johnson on Thursday, adding that he thinks he will have a "great relationship" with the British politician.

Johnson is widely seen as the front-runner in the UK's contest to become the next prime minister.

Prime Minister Theresa May resigned as Conservative Party leader, effective on June 7, following her failure to achieve consensus in parliament on the country's withdrawal from the European Union.

She has said she will also resign as prime minister once her party chooses a new leader.

The Conservative party will on July 23 announce the results of its election for a new leader, who will automatically become the country's next prime minister.

The pool of candidates running for party leader has been narrowed down from 10 candidates to Johnson and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament European Union Trump Job United Kingdom May June July From

Recent Stories

UAE, Pakistan discuss economic, commercial coopera ..

3 minutes ago

Bohra Community's head arrives Karachi

1 minute ago

Athens settles for uneasy night after 5.1-magnitud ..

1 minute ago

Tamim to lead Bangladesh in Sri Lanka as Mashrafe ..

1 minute ago

Trump says ready to help resolve SKorea-Japan disp ..

2 minutes ago

Three injured due to gas explosion in sewerage lin ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.