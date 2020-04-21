UrduPoint.com
Johnson To Have Telephone Audience With Queen Elizabeth II This Week - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 07:58 PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expecting to have a telephone audience with Queen Elizabeth II later this week, a spokesperson for the Downing Street said on Tuesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expecting to have a telephone audience with Queen Elizabeth II later this week, a spokesperson for the Downing Street said on Tuesday.

Traditionally, prime ministers come to an audience with the Queen on a weekly basis, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic in the monarchy, Johnson broke the tradition and switched to telephone audiences.

The prime minister, who tested positive for COVID-19 and underwent intensive care treatment in hospital, is currently based at his Chequers residence.

"Formally, he did not start working in the government," Johnson's spokesman said at a briefing, adding that the prime minister would have a telephone audience with the Queen later this week.

The Downing Street official also noted that Johnson intended to call US President Donald Trump later in the day.

"Yesterday he sent a message of condolence to Justin Trudeau after the very sad loss of life in the shooting in Canada. Later today, at around about 2pm [13:00 GMT], he will be speaking with President Trump," the spokesman said.

The prime minister first announced his positive test for COVID-19 on March 27. Ten days later, Johnson was hospitalized as symptoms persisted, and he was subsequently transferred to an intensive care unit after his condition deteriorated. He received oxygen but he did not require the use of a ventilator.

