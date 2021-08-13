Johnson To Hold Emergency COBRA Meeting On Afghanistan - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 07:01 PM
LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a meeting of the COBRA emergency committee over the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan on Friday, Sky news reported.
"The Prime Minister is convening a COBR this afternoon to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan," Johnson's spokesperson said, as quoted by Sky News.