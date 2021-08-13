Johnson to Hold Emergency COBRA Meeting on Afghanistan - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a meeting of the COBRA emergency committee over the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan on Friday, Sky news reported.

