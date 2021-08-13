UrduPoint.com

Johnson To Hold Emergency COBRA Meeting On Afghanistan - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 07:01 PM

Johnson to Hold Emergency COBRA Meeting on Afghanistan - Reports

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a meeting of the COBRA emergency committee over the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan on Friday, Sky News reported

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a meeting of the COBRA emergency committee over the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan on Friday, Sky news reported.

"The Prime Minister is convening a COBR this afternoon to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan," Johnson's spokesperson said, as quoted by Sky News.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Prime Minister United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Hot, humid weather with chances of DRW forecast fo ..

Hot, humid weather with chances of DRW forecast for city

25 seconds ago
 Norway to Bring Back Classroom Learning Despite Re ..

Norway to Bring Back Classroom Learning Despite Reopening Delay

27 seconds ago
 Rain likely in various parts of country on I-Day: ..

Rain likely in various parts of country on I-Day: PMD

4 minutes ago
 SBP organises Independence Day athletics competiti ..

SBP organises Independence Day athletics competitions

4 minutes ago
 Sindh govt to set up Safe Houses for women protect ..

Sindh govt to set up Safe Houses for women protection in each district: Shahla R ..

4 minutes ago
 22 references filed under Benami Transaction Act: ..

22 references filed under Benami Transaction Act: Commissioner Inland Revenue

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.